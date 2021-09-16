Denmark Producer Price Inflation Highest Since September 2008

Denmark's producer price inflation rose to the highest level since September 2008, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The producer price index grew 12.8 percent year-on-year in August. This was the highest since September 2008.

Prices in energy supply surged 102.7 percent annually in August and those in mining and quarrying gained 84.5 percent. Prices for water supply rose 0.6 percent.

Domestic market prices gained 23.8 percent annually in August and foreign market prices rose 4.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.7 percent in August.

Import prices increased 9.6 percent yearly in August and rose 0.6 percent from a month ago.

