Czech Producer Prices Accelerate In August

Czech's producer prices accelerated in August, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The industrial producer price index grew 9.3 year-on-year in August, following a 7.8 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a 8.6 percent rise.

Prices for water supply gained 5.9 percent yearly in August and those for manufacturing products cost increased 11.4 percent.

Prices for mining and quarrying rose 3.6 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning gained by 0.7 percent.

Among the main industrial grouping, prices for intermediate goods increased 19.3 percent and those of energy surged 9.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent in August. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent increase.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.