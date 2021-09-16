Hong Kong Jobless Rate Falls In August

Hong Kong's unemployment rate declined in August, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.7 percent in three months to August from 5.0 percent in three months to July.

The underemployment rate decreased to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent in the preceding period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by around 10,700 to 187,700 in June-August. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons also declined by around 6,100 to 86,200.

Total employment increased about 1,700 to 3.651 million in three months to August.

