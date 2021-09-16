South Africa Wholesale Sales Drop In July

South Africa's wholesale sales dropped for the first time in five months in July, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales grew an unadjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in July, after a 10.9 percent rise in June.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales declined a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in July, after a 4.8 percent fall in the previous month.

For the three months ended in July, wholesale sales rose 1.6 percent, after a 2.1 percent increase in the previous three months ended in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.