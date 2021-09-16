Quitting Smoking Reduces Chances Of Cancer Recurrence In Early-stage Patients, Reveals Study

A study conducted among cancer patients in Russia has found that those who quit smoking after a diagnosis of early-stage lung cancer live for a longer time. The findings of the study revealed that if cancer patients quit smoking, there is a good chance of their cancer not returning or taking a turn for the worse.

The study, the findings of which were reported in the Annals of Internal Medicine, if one of the largest one conducted to understand the survival rate of people who did/did not quit smoking after receiving a diagnosis of early-stage lung cancer.

The research revealed that those patients who gave up smoking lived, on an average, 22 months more than those people who went on smoking, despite their diagnosis. The time frame was found to be 6.6 years compared to 4.8 years. The study also found that lung cancer spread over a longer period of time, i.e, 5.7 years in patients who quit smoking, compared to 3.9 years in patients who continued smoking.

Commenting on the findings, Mahdi Sheikh of the International Agency for Research on Cancer or IARC, who co-led the study, said, "At the time of a cancer diagnosis, some patients might feel fatalistic and think there is no point of stopping smoking. But our research clearly shows that quitting smoking is very beneficial at any time and that it is never too late to stop smoking, even after a diagnosis of cancer."

Sheikh said that earlier research has shown that quitting smoking will reduce the chances of a person developing cancer, but there is very little research to know whether a person with early-stage lung cancer can get the disease again if he keeps up with his smoking habits, even after his diagnosis.

Stephanie Land of NCI's Tobacco Control Research Branch said, "The new study is important. The results indicate clear, rigorous evidence about the specific improvements in overall survival and progression-free survival, associated with smoking cessation in people with early-stage lung cancer."

Analysts are of the opinion that these findings make stronger their argument of making stoppage of tobacco consumption an integral part of the treatment of all patients at different stages of cancer.

