South Korea Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Friday

The South Korea stock market on Thursday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 40 points or 1.3 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,130-point plateau and it may be stuck in neutral on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat and mixed on concerns for the outlook of interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses form the financial shares and stocks, while the oil and chemical companies were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 23.31 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 3,130.09 after trading between 3,126.65 and 3,167.68. Volume was 604 million shares worth 12.1 trillion won. There were 537 decliners and 320 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.26 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.14 percent, Hana Financial dropped 0.78 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.17 percent, LG Electronics shed 0.70 percent, SK Hynix plunged 3.26 percent, Naver rose 0.37 percent, LG Chem dipped 0.28 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 4.53 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 3.33 percent, S-Oil advanced 1.17 percent, SK Innovation surrendered 3.18 percent, POSCO perked 0.83 percent, SK Telecom lost 0.33 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.04 percent, Hyundai Motor sank 0.72 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 1.44 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday and then spent most of the session in the red, with only the NASDAQ inching out above the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 63.07 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 34,751.32, while the NASDAQ rose 20.39 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,181.92 and the S&P 500 fell 6.95 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,473.75.

The lackluster close on Wall Street followed the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected rebound in U.S. retail sales in August.

While the rebound in retail sales partly reflected a shift back to online spending amid the spread of the delta variant of the , the resilience shown by consumers may encourage the Federal Reserve to follow through on plans to begin tapering its asset purchases later this year.

Crude oil futures settled flat on Thursday, giving up early gains on concerns over China's decision to release some crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $72.61 a barrel, unchanged from the previous close.

