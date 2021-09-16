Thai Bourse May Be Stuck In Neutral On Friday

The Thai stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting more than eight points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,630-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat and mixed on concerns for the outlook of interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 3.66 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 1,631.70 after trading between 1,628.57 and 1,636.01. Volume was 31.414 billion shares worth 79.594 billion baht. There were 895 decliners and 745 gainers, with 616 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.52 percent, while Thailand Airport advanced 0.81 percent, Bangkok Bank climbed 1.33 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gathered 1.34 percent, Bangkok Expressway rallied 2.27 percent, BTS Group gained 0.53 percent, IRPC improved 0.99 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.82 percent, Krung Thai Bank jumped 1.82 percent, PTT Oil & Retail dropped 0.86 percent, PTT spiked 1.92 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.44 percent, PTT Global Chemical perked 1.25 percent, SCG Packaging plunged 2.64 percent, Siam Commercial Bank increased 0.97 percent, Siam Concrete lost 0.48 percent, TTB Bank was up 0.93 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods, True Corporation, Gulf and Krung Thai Card were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday and then spent most of the session in the red, with only the NASDAQ inching out above the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 63.07 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 34,751.32, while the NASDAQ rose 20.39 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,181.92 and the S&P 500 fell 6.95 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,473.75.

The lackluster close on Wall Street followed the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected rebound in U.S. retail sales in August.

While the rebound in retail sales partly reflected a shift back to online spending amid the spread of the delta variant of the , the resilience shown by consumers may encourage the Federal Reserve to follow through on plans to begin tapering its asset purchases later this year.

Crude oil futures settled flat on Thursday, giving up early gains on concerns over China's decision to release some crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $72.61 a barrel, unchanged from the previous close.

