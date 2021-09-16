Singapore Stock Market Likely To Remain Rangebound

The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,065-point plateau although it may head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat and mixed on concerns for the outlook of interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the properties and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index picked up 5.93 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 3,064.54 after trading between 3,061.53 and 3,072.05. Volume was 1.76 billion shares worth 1.04 billion Singapore dollars. There were 237 gainers and 233 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT advanced 0.65 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust rose 0.50 percent, City Developments surged 2.12 percent, DBS Group increased 0.03 percent, Genting Singapore plummeted 3.27 percent, Keppel Corp was up 0.38 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust collected 0.48 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 1.46 percent, SATS soared 1.54 percent, SembCorp Industries added 0.54 percent, Singapore Airlines rallied 1.23 percent, Singapore Exchange eased 0.10 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 0.53 percent, SingTel jumped 0.84 percent, Thai Beverage climbed 0.76 percent, United Overseas Bank slid 0.16 percent, Wilmar International sank 0.25 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 2.58 percent and Comfort DelGro, Dairy Farm International, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, UOL Group, CapitaLand and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday and then spent most of the session in the red, with only the NASDAQ inching out above the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 63.07 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 34,751.32, while the NASDAQ rose 20.39 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,181.92 and the S&P 500 fell 6.95 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,473.75.

The lackluster close on Wall Street followed the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected rebound in U.S. retail sales in August.

While the rebound in retail sales partly reflected a shift back to online spending amid the spread of the delta variant of the , the resilience shown by consumers may encourage the Federal Reserve to follow through on plans to begin tapering its asset purchases later this year.

Crude oil futures settled flat on Thursday, giving up early gains on concerns over China's decision to release some crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $72.61 a barrel, unchanged from the previous close.

Closer to home, Singapore will release August figures for non-oil domestic exports later this morning. Non-oil domestic exports are tipped to rise 2.4 percent on month and 8.3 percent on year after slipping 0.9 percent on month and jumping 12.7 percent on year in July - when the trade surplus was SGD3.973 billion.

