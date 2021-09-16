China Stock Market May End Losing Streak

The China stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 110 points or 3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,605-point plateau although it may halt its slide on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat and mixed on concerns for the outlook of interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and property stocks, while the resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 49.13 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 3,607.09 after trading between 3,606.73 and 3,677.92. The Shenzhen Composite Index sank 48.57 points or 1.95 percent to end at 2,437.56.

Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.33 percent, while China Construction Bank skidded 1.14 percent, China Merchants Bank retreated 1.36 percent, Bank of Communications lost 0.66 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.10 percent, Jiangxi Copper plunged 4.09 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) rallied 2.35 percent, Yanzhou Coal surged 6.91 percent, PetroChina fell 0.67 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 1.69 percent, Anhui Conch Cement advanced 1.05 percent, Huaneng Power plummeted 6.41 percent, China Shenhua Energy climbed 1.27 percent, Gemdale cratered 7.90 percent, Poly Developments tumbled 2.69 percent, China Vanke tanked 2.86 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday and then spent most of the session in the red, with only the NASDAQ inching out above the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 63.07 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 34,751.32, while the NASDAQ rose 20.39 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,181.92 and the S&P 500 fell 6.95 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,473.75.

The lackluster close on Wall Street followed the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected rebound in U.S. retail sales in August.

While the rebound in retail sales partly reflected a shift back to online spending amid the spread of the delta variant of the , the resilience shown by consumers may encourage the Federal Reserve to follow through on plans to begin tapering its asset purchases later this year.

Crude oil futures settled flat on Thursday, giving up early gains on concerns over China's decision to release some crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $72.61 a barrel, unchanged from the previous close.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis