Taiwan Stock Market May See Support On Friday

The Taiwan stock market has ended lower in four straight sessions, dropping almost 200 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,275-point plateau although it may find its footing on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat and mixed on concerns for the outlook of interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the stocks.

For the day, the index lost 75.30 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 17,278.70 after trading between 17,254.10 and 17,411.37.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.34 percent, while CTBC Financial jumped 1.74 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.86 percent, First Financial perked 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial increased 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.70 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation advanced 0.91 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.92 percent, Largan Precision tanked 2.38 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.65 percent, MediaTek rose 0.11 percent, Delta Electronics gained 0.78 percent, Formosa Plastic and Taiwan Cement both climbed 0.98 percent, Asia Cement gathered 0.32 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday and then spent most of the session in the red, with only the NASDAQ inching out above the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 63.07 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 34,751.32, while the NASDAQ rose 20.39 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,181.92 and the S&P 500 fell 6.95 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,473.75.

The lackluster close on Wall Street followed the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected rebound in U.S. retail sales in August.

While the rebound in retail sales partly reflected a shift back to online spending amid the spread of the delta variant of the , the resilience shown by consumers may encourage the Federal Reserve to follow through on plans to begin tapering its asset purchases later this year.

Crude oil futures settled flat on Thursday, giving up early gains on concerns over China's decision to release some crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $72.61 a barrel, unchanged from the previous close.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis