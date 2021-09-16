Little Movement Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slipping almost 20 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,110-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat and mixed on concerns for the outlook of interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished barely lower on Thursday following losses from the cement companies and resource stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index eased 0.29 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 6,109.94 after trading between 6,098.88 and 6,137.67.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia rallied 2.71 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.50 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia declined 1.40 percent, Bank Central Asia was up 0.08 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.41 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 0.55 percent, Indosat jumped 1.79 percent, Indocement dropped 0.94 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 1.97 percent, Indofood Suskes dropped 0.80 percent, Astra International slid 0.46 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rose 0.29 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 3.21 percent, Vale Indonesia retreated 2.02 percent, Timah skidded 1.66 percent and Bumi Resources and United Tractors were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday and then spent most of the session in the red, with only the NASDAQ inching out above the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 63.07 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 34,751.32, while the NASDAQ rose 20.39 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,181.92 and the S&P 500 fell 6.95 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,473.75.

The lackluster close on Wall Street followed the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected rebound in U.S. retail sales in August.

While the rebound in retail sales partly reflected a shift back to online spending amid the spread of the delta variant of the , the resilience shown by consumers may encourage the Federal Reserve to follow through on plans to begin tapering its asset purchases later this year.

Crude oil futures settled flat on Thursday, giving up early gains on concerns over China's decision to release some crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $72.61 a barrel, unchanged from the previous close.

