Japanese Market Modestly Higher

The Japanese stock market is trading modestly higher on Friday, recouping some of the losses in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just below the 30,500 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders remain optimistic that a new political leadership will implement new economic measures to alleviate the prolonged impact of the pandemic.

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also reportedly said that the Japanese is set to recover as the impact of COVID-19 wanes and that consumer inflation will be well below 2 percent in 2023.

Even as the nation continues its struggle to contain the domestic infection rates, a Japan panel claims that new cases may increase after the upcoming holidays and the start of new school term. The COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other prefectures was extended recently until the end of the month.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 156.76 points or 0.52 percent to 30,480.10, after touching a high of 30,506.58 earlier. Japanese shares closed modestly lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing are flat. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining more than 2 percent, Screen Holdings is edging up 0.5 percent and Tokyo Electron is up more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining almost 1 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.4 percent and Mizuho Financial is flat.



Among major exporters, Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent, while Canon is edging up 0.2 percent. Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are flat.



Among the other major gainers, M3 is gaining almost 5 percent, while Nippon Yusen K.K. and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are adding almost 4 percent each. T&D Holdings, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Daiichi Sankyo are up almost 3 percent each, while CyberAgent is higher by more than 2 percent.



Conversely, Nippon Steel and Toho Zinc are losing almost 7 percent each, while Kobe Steel and JFE Holdings are down more than 3 percent each. Pacific Metals is lower by almost 3 percent, while Dowa Holdings and Toto are declining more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 109 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Thursday before ending the day little changed. The major averages recovered from an early move to the downside but eventually finished the session on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

After tumbling by nearly 275 points in morning trading, the Dow closed down just 63.07 points or 0.2 percent at 34,751.32. The S&P 500 also dipped 6.95 points or 0.2 percent to 4,473.75, while the Nasdaq inched up 20.40 points or 0.1 percent to 15,181.92.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both edged up by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures settled flat on Thursday, giving up early gains on concerns over China's decision to release some crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $72.61 a barrel, unchanged from the previous close.

