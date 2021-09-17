European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales data from the UK is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK retail sales data for August. Sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent from July, when the volume was down 2.5 percent.

At 3.00 am ET, August consumer price data is due from Austria. Consumer prices were up 2.9 percent annually in July.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area current account data for July. In the meantime, corporate sector wages data is due from Poland.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England/Kantar Inflation Attitudes Survey results are due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area final consumer price data. Inflation is seen at 3 percent in August, unchanged from the preliminary estimate, but up from 2.2 percent in July.

