Austria Inflation Rises In August

Austria's consumer prices increased in August, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.2 percent in August from 2.9 percent in July.

Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices increased 3.2 percent in August from 2.8 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.1 percent and harmonized prices remained unchanged in August.

Data showed that transport cost advanced 9.2 percent annually in August. Housing, water and energy prices were up 3.6 percent.

Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 3.7 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 0.5 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.