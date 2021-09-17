Poland Average Gross Wages Rise More Than Expected

Poland's average gross wages increased more than expected in August, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Average gross wages and salaries grew 9.5 percent year-on-year in August and amounted to 5843.75 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 8.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages decreased 0.1 percent in August.

Average paid employment rose 0.9 percent annually in August and amounted to 6352.0 thousand. Economists had expected a 1.1 percent growth.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment fell 0.2 percent in August.

