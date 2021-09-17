Eurozone Construction Output Grows In July

Eurozone's construction output grew for the first time in four months in July, data from Eurostat showed on Friday.

The construction output gained 0.1 percent month-on-month in July, after a 0.6 percent decrease in June.

Production in building construction increased 0.4 percent monthly in July, while output in civil engineering declined 1.7 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, the construction output gained 3.3 percent in July, after a 4.1 percent growth in the prior month.

In the EU27, the construction output fell 0.1 percent monthly, and gained 3.8 percent from a year ago.

Among member states, the largest decrease were recorded in Slovenia, Romania and Austria, while the increase were observed in Sweden, Germany and France.

