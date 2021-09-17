Malta HICP Inflation Rises In August

Malta's harmonized annual inflation increased mrginally in August, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Friday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.3 percent rise in July.

Education cost increased 17.2 percent in August and clothing and foot wear increased by 3.4 percent. Prices for recreation and culture gained 2.2 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.0 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 0.8 percent in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.