Wall Street Aims To Open Moderately Lower

On a lean day of economic announcements, trading on Friday might be impacted by reaction to the University of Michigan's preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of September.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are down.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 83.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 12.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 42.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Thursday. After tumbling by nearly 275 points in morning trading, the Dow closed down just 63.07 points or 0.2 percent at 34,751.32. The S&P 500 also dipped 6.95 points or 0.2 percent to 4,473.75, while the Nasdaq inched up 20.40 points or 0.1 percent to 15,181.92.

On the economic front, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 72.0, while it was up 70.3 in the previous month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 646 and the U.S. Rig Count was 503.

Asian stocks ended Friday's session mostly higher. Chinese shares ended a choppy session higher, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index rising 6.87 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,613.97.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed over 1 percent higher at 24,920.76.

Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average rose 176.71 points, or 0.58 percent, to 30,500.05, while the broader Topix index ended 0.48 percent higher at 2,100.17.

Australian ended notably lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 56.50 points, or 0.76 percent, to 7,403.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 56.90 points, or 0.73 percent, at 7,702.90.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining by 5.23 points or 0.08 percent. The German DAX is losing 45.17 points or 0.28 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 5.10 points or 0.07 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is sliding 20.29 points or 0.17 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.14 percent.

