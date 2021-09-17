Highest Single Day COVID Death Toll In 7 Months In US

The highest single day COVID death toll in more than seven months was reported in the United States on Thursday.

With 3393 additional casualties reporting, the total number of the pandemic victims in the country reached 670,027, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The last time the U.S. recorded COVID-related casualties of a higher magnitude was on February 5. There was also corresponding increase in seven-day average of deaths caused by the pandemic.

The weekly average of deaths has increased to 1,969, marking 29 percent rise in a fortnight, according to data compiled by New York Times.

157957 new cases of coronavirus infections on the same day took the national total to 41,788,118.

Texas reported the most number of cases - 16,938 - while Florida reported most COVID-related deaths - 1554 on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country has come down to 97,424, while 32,347,726 people have so far recovered from the disease.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 180,086,143 people, or 54.2 percent of the total population, have been fully vaccinated in the United States.

This includes 82.7 percent of people above 65.

210,700,361 people, or 63.5 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.

A total of 382,294,795 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden alleged that the governors of Florida and Texas are doing everything they can to undermine the lifesaving vaccination requirements that he proposed last week.

These are the states worst affected by the pandemic, only behind California.

"Wall Street firms have analyzed the impact of these plans, and they're projecting that these new requirements will help 12 million more Americans get vaccinated, which will help more businesses stay open and more Americans back to work," he said while speaking about the various aspects of his plans on US .

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Political News