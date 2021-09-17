TSX Ends Lower For 2nd Straight Day

The Canadian stock market ended notably lower on Friday after spending the entire session in negative territory amid signs of a slowdown global economic recovery due to the surge in cases, and weak commodity prices.

Except the Healthcare Index and the Industrials Index, all the other sectoral indices closed in negative territory today. Energy, consumer staples and financial shares ended weak. Shares from materials section too closed mostly lower.

The mood was cautious with investors looking ahead to the outcome of a federal election, and the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 117.74 points or 0.54% at 20,490.36 after decling to a low of 20,448.96 earlier in the session. The index shed 0.7% in the week.

The Capped Energy Index shed nearly 2%. Parex Resources (PXT.TO) shed nearly 4%. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) declined 2 to 3%.

Consumer staples shares Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO) and Loblaw Co (L.TO) shed 3% and 2.05%, respectively. Weston George (WN.TO) declined 1.7% and Metro Inc (MET.TO) ended 1.49% down.

Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) declined 2.2%. Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and CWB Western Bank (CWB.TO) lost 1 to 1.7%.

In the materials section, Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) lost 3 to 5%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), AutoCanada (ACQ.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) gained 2 to 5.2%.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down by $0.64 or about 0.9% at $71.97 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained more than 3% in the week.

Gold futures for December ended down by $5.30 or about 0.3% at $1,751.40 an ounce, the lowest settlement in over five weeks. Silver futures for December ended lower by $0.457 or about 2% at $22.337 an ounce.

