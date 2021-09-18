logo
Quick Facts
  

AZN : Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Triples Patient Survival At 3-yrs In ES-Small Cell Lung Cancer

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

AstraZeneca Plc.'s (AZN,AZN.L) Imfinzi or durvalumab in combination with a choice of chemotherapies, etoposide plus either carboplatin or cisplatin, demonstrated a sustained, clinically meaningful overall survival benefit at three years for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer or ES-SCLC treated in the 1st-line setting, as per an updated results from the CASPIAN Phase III trial.

These data were presented during a mini-oral session on September 18, 2021, at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.

The CASPIAN trial met the primary endpoint of OS in June 2019, reducing the risk of death by 27%, which has formed the basis of regulatory approvals in many countries around the world. Updated results were previously presented during the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program in May 2020 with a median follow up of more than two years.

The latest results for Imfinzi plus chemotherapy showed sustained efficacy after a median follow up of more than three years for censored patients, with a 29% reduction in the risk of death versus chemotherapy alone Updated median overall survival was 12.9 months versus 10.5 for chemotherapy.

AstraZeneca noted that the survival benefits were consistent across all subgroups, in line with previous analyses.

According to the company, Imfinzi plus chemotherapy continued to demonstrate a well-tolerated safety profile consistent with the known profiles of these medicines. Results showed 32.5% of patients experienced a serious adverse event (all causality) with Imfinzi plus chemotherapy versus 36.5% with chemotherapy alone.

Imfinzi in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin is approved in the 1st-line setting of ES-SCLC in more than 55 countries, including the US, Japan, China and across the EU.

Imfinzi is also being tested following concurrent chemoradiation therapy (CRT) in patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC Phase III trial as part of a broad development program.

In addition, Imfinzi is also approved to treat non-small cell lung cancer in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III disease after CRT in the US, Japan, China, across the EU and in many other countries, based on results from the PACIFIC Phase III trial.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Pfizer Further Expands Recall Of Anti-smoking Drug Chantix
Drug major Pfizer has again expanded the earlier two recalls of its anti-smoking Drug Chantix (Varenicline) in the form of tablets, to now include all the lots, for the potential presence of nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitroso- varenicline, at or above the FDA interim acceptable intake limit (ADI), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement.
Sears To Shutter Its Last Store In Home State Of Illinois
Department store chain Sears is closing down its last store located in its home state of Illinois, CNBC reported. The company, which was founded in Chicago in 1892, plans to shut the shop, located in Simon Property Group's Woodfield Mall, on November 14. Sears' parent company, Transformco, which also manages the real estate, said it plans to maximize the value of the Woodfield Mall property and
Amazon Career Day 2021 Attracts Over 1 Mln Job Seekers
Amazon said over 1 million people have applied for a job at the tech major as part of its Career Day 2021. Job seekers from more than 170 countries have participated in the virtual event. In addition, more than 2,000 Amazon recruiters offered 30,000 individual career coaching sessions with participants in a single day.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap