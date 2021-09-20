European Economics Preview: Germany Producer Price Data Due

Producer prices data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's producer prices for August. Producer price inflation is forecast to rise to 11.4 percent from 10.4 percent in July.

At 2.30 am ET, current account data is due from Hungary.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial production and producer price figures are due from Poland. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 13.7 percent annually in August versus a 9.8 percent rise in July.

Poland producer price inflation is seen at 9.2 percent versus 8.2 percent in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Greece current account data is due for July. The current account deficit totaled EUR 1.33 billion in June.

