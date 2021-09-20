Estonia Producer Prices Rise In August

Estonia's producer prices increased in August, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The producer price index grew 15.5 percent year-on-year in August.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.7 percent in August.

"Compared to both this year's July and last year's August, the index was more affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, in electricity production and in the manufacture of metal products," Eveli Sokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Import prices rose 1.2 percent monthly in August and gained 15.2 percent from a year ago.

Export prices grew 1.1 percent monthly in August and increased 15.6 percent yearly.

