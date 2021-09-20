Hong Kong Inflation Slows In August

Hong Kong's consumer price inflation eased in August, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The composite consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in August, after a 3.7 percent increase in July.

Excluding the effects of all government one-off relief measures, the composite consumer price index increased 1.2 percent yearly in August, following a 1.0 percent rise in the previous month.

"Looking ahead, while domestic and external price pressures may build up further in the near term alongside the economic recovery, the underlying inflation should remain largely moderate as the local is still operating below capacity," a government spokesman said.

