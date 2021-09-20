Croatia Jobless Rate Falls In August

Croatia's jobless rate declined marginally in August, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The registered unemployment rate decreased to 7.3 percent in August from 7.4 percent in July. In the same month last year, jobless rate was 8.9 percent.

The latest rate of unemployment was the lowest since October 2019.

The number of unemployed persons decreased 0.4 percent to 125,501 in August from 126,006 in the previous month.

Employment rose to 1.586 million persons in August from 1.588 million in the preceding month.

