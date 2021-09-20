No Relief Yet For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in seven straight sessions, tumbling more than 70 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,525-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on sinking crude oil prices and on the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply lower again on Monday following losses from the industrials, plantations and glove makers, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 20.62 points or 1.33 percent to finish at 1,527.89 after trading between 1,526.90 and 1,547.67. Volume was 4.69 billion shares worth 2.9 billion ringgit. There were 951 decliners and 194 gainers, with 359 stocks finishing unchanged.



Among the actives, Axiata jumped 1.02 percent, while CIMB Group dipped 0.41 percent, Dialog Group plunged 6.85 percent, Digi.com slid 0.45 percent, Genting Malaysia weakened 0.66 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 4.69 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.75 percent, IOI Corporation fell 0.53 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong retreated 1.78 percent, Maybank collected 0.61 percent, Maxis surrendered 1.06 percent, MISC skidded 2.01 percent, MRDIY declined 1.27 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.13 percent, Press Metal tumbled 2.59 percent, Public Bank dropped 0.99 percent, RHB Capital shed 0.93 percent, Sime Darby Plantations cratered 9.21 percent, Telekom Malaysia eased 0.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional sank 1.01 percent, Top Glove plummeted 8.17 percent and Sime Darby, PPB Group, Genting and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is unfriendly as the major averages opened lower on Monday and sank deeper into the red as the day progressed, ending near session lows.

The Dow plunged 614.41 points or 1.78 percent to finish at 33,970.47, while the NASDAQ plummeted 330.06 points or 2.19 percent to close at 14,713.90 and the S&P 500 dropped 75.26 points or 1.70 percent to end at 4,357.73.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged but could address the outlook for its asset purchase program.

The minutes of the Fed's last meeting signaled the central bank was prepared to begin scaling back asset purchases by the end of the year. With some recent disappointing economic data suggesting the Fed could push back its plans, traders will pay close attention to the wording of the post-meeting statement.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday as worries about a likely slowdown in global economic growth raised concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down by $1.68 or 2.3 percent at $70.29 a barrel.

