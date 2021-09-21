European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

Public sector finances data from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data for August. The budget deficit is seen at GBP 15.6 billion versus GBP 10.4 billion in July.

In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade data is due for August.

At 3.30 am ET, Riksbank is set to announce its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at zero percent. Also, Sweden unemployment data is due.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases UK Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is seen at 15 percent in September versus 18 percent in August.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. Economists expect the bank to hike its key rate to 1.75 percent from 1.50 percent.

