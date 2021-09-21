Finland Jobless Rate Falls In August

Finland's jobless rate declined in August, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 6.5 percent in August from 7.8 percent in the same month last year. In July, jobless rate was 7.1 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 179,000 in August from 212,000 in the last year.

The employment rate rose to 73.4 percent in August from 70.1 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons grew by 104,000 from a year ago to 2.58 million.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in August from 7.7 percent in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.