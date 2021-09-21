Poland Retail Sales Accelerate In August

Poland's retail sales accelerated in August, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales grew 5.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.5 percent rise in the same month last year.

Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear accelerated 28.6 percent yearly in August and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment surged 7.5 percent.

Sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores rose 7.9 percent and motor vehicles, motorcycles, part gained 5.7 percent.

Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances, and others gained by 0.1 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.0 percent in August.

At current prices, retail sales rose 10.7 percent annually in August. Economists had expected a 10.0 percent growth.

