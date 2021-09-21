Slovenia Output Prices Increase In August

Slovenia's output prices rose in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.

Output prices rose 7.7 percent year-on-year in August. Domestic market output prices grew 8.2 percent and those for the export market increased 7.1 percent.

Prices for capital goods gained 7.5 percent yearly in August and energy cost rose by 8.3 percent.

Prices for intermediate goods grew 11.9 percent and those of consumer goods rose 1.0 percent.

Among the main sectors, prices for electricity declined 1.7 percent annually in August.

Meanwhile, prices for water supply gained 2.7 percent. Prices for manufacturing, and mining and quarrying increased 8.1 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, output prices rose 1.5 percent in August.

