Latvia Producer Prices Rise For Eighth Month In August

Latvia's producer prices increased for the eighth straight month in August, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index rose 18.3 percent year-on-year in August, following a 15.8 percent increase in July.

Among components, prices for manufacturing rose 18.5 percent yearly in August and those of water supply grew 17.8 percent. Prices for mining and quarrying, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply gained 8.8 percent and 18.7 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 2.2 percent in August.

Domestic market prices rose 2.5 percent monthly in August and foreign market prices increased by 1.9 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.