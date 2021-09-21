Japan Interest Rate Decision Due On Wednesday

The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent, although other forms of stimulus may be introduced.

Australia will see August results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank; in July, the index slipped 0.12 percent on month.

Taiwan will release unemployment data for August; in July, the jobless rate was 4.36 percent.

China will provide updated prime rates for its one-year and five-year loans; previously, they were 3.85 percent and 4.65 percent, respectively.

Finally, the in South Korea (Chuseok Festival) and Hong Kong (Mid-Autumn Festival) are closed on Wednesday; both return to action on Thursday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.