Mild Upside Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday snapped the seven-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 70 points or 4.1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,530-point plateau and it may inch higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financials and plantations, while the glove makers ended under pressure.

For the day, the index rose 2.55 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 1,530.44 after trading between 1,521.44 and 1,533.11. Volume was 4.705 billion shares worth 2.860 billion ringgit. There were 538 decliners and 436 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 3.80 percent, CIMB Group sank 0.42 percent, Dialog Group spiked 1.73 percent, Digi.com added 0.45 percent, Genting climbed 1.24 percent, Genting Malaysia accelerated 1.33 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 3.61 percent, IHH Healthcare skidded 0.75 percent, IOI Corporation gained 0.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.20 percent, Maybank collected 0.36 percent, Maxis perked 1.07 percent, MISC jumped 1.32 percent, MRDIY advanced 0.77 percent, Petronas Chemicals was up 0.13 percent, PPB Group increased 0.22 percent, Press Metal tanked 1.06 percent, Public Bank rose 0.25 percent, RHB Capital gathered 1.13 percent, Sime Darby strengthened 0.89 percent, Sime Darby Plantations soared 3.48 percent, Telekom Malaysia lost 0.34 percent, Tenaga Nasional improved 0.20 percent and Top Glove plummeted 4.98 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened firmly higher on Tuesday but quickly turned lower, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing mixed.

The Dow shed 50.63 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 33,919.84, while the NASDAQ added 32.49 points or 0.22 percent to close at 14,746 and the S&P 500 fell 3.54 points or 0.08 percent to end at 4,354.19.

The choppy trade on Wall Street came ahead of the Fed's announcement. The Fed is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged but could address the outlook for its asset purchase program.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new residential construction in the U.S. increased more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices moved higher Tuesday, ahead of weekly U.S. crude inventories data. But gains were just modest as traders weighed global energy demand prospects amid the surge in cases in the U.S. and several other countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $70.56 a barrel on the expiration day, gaining $0.27 or 0.4 percent in the session.

Market Analysis