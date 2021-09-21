Little Movement Seen For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had added more than a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,060-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the properties and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index gained 21.47 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 3,063.20 after trading between 3,038.04 and 3,069.56. Volume was 1.48 billion shares worth 1.47 billion Singapore dollars. There were 298 gainers and 186 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust spiked 2.50 percent, while City Developments gathered 0.98 percent, Comfort DelGro rallied 1.32 percent, Dairy Farm International fell 0.29 percent, DBS Group lost 0.40 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.68 percent, Keppel Corp perked 0.96 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust accelerated 1.43 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust improved 0.48 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.09 percent, SATS surged 3.60 percent, SembCorp Industries gained 0.56 percent, Singapore Airlines soared 3.54 percent, Singapore Exchange was up 0.10 percent, Singapore Press Holdings rose 0.52 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 1.06 percent, SingTel jumped 1.23 percent, Thai Beverage advanced 0.78 percent, United Overseas Bank strengthened 0.63 percent, Wilmar International increased 0.49 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.69 percent and Ascendas REIT and CapitaLand were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened firmly higher on Tuesday but quickly turned lower, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing mixed.

The Dow shed 50.63 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 33,919.84, while the NASDAQ added 32.49 points or 0.22 percent to close at 14,746 and the S&P 500 fell 3.54 points or 0.08 percent to end at 4,354.19.

The choppy trade on Wall Street came ahead of the Fed's announcement. The Fed is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged but could address the outlook for its asset purchase program.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new residential construction in the U.S. increased more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices moved higher Tuesday, ahead of weekly U.S. crude inventories data. But gains were just modest as traders weighed global energy demand prospects amid the surge in cases in the U.S. and several other countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $70.56 a barrel on the expiration day, gaining $0.27 or 0.4 percent in the session.

