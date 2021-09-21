Thai Stock Market Expected To Be Rangebound On Wednesday

The Thai stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 1.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,615-point plateau and now it's likely to see little movement on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index gained 11.80 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 1,614.86 after trading between 1,591.81 and 1,618.19. Volume was 33.672 billion shares worth 83.910 billion baht. There were 1,060 gainers and 693 decliners, with 546 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info spiked 2.12 percent, while Thailand Airport rallied 2.05 percent, Bangkok Bank accelerated 2.24 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical climbed 1.33 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.56 percent, BTS Group rose 0.53 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.96 percent, Delta Electronics plummeted 10.43 percent, Gulf gathered 2.52 percent, Kasikornbank improved 2.11 percent, Krung Thai Bank jumped 1.82 percent, Krung Thai Card soared 3.28 percent, PTT Oil & Retail dropped 0.88 percent, PTT perked 1.28 percent, PTT Exploration and Production increased 0.90 percent, PTT Global Chemical strengthened 1.28 percent, SCG Packaging was up 1.61 percent, Siam Commercial Bank surged 5.91 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.49 percent and TTB Bank collected 1.90 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened firmly higher on Tuesday but quickly turned lower, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing mixed.

The Dow shed 50.63 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 33,919.84, while the NASDAQ added 32.49 points or 0.22 percent to close at 14,746 and the S&P 500 fell 3.54 points or 0.08 percent to end at 4,354.19.

The choppy trade on Wall Street came ahead of the Fed's announcement. The Fed is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged but could address the outlook for its asset purchase program.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new residential construction in the U.S. increased more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices moved higher Tuesday, ahead of weekly U.S. crude inventories data. But gains were just modest as traders weighed global energy demand prospects amid the surge in cases in the U.S. and several other countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $70.56 a barrel on the expiration day, gaining $0.27 or 0.4 percent in the session.

