Australia PMI Data On Tap For Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release September PMI data from Markit Economics, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, the manufacturing index had a score of 52.0, while the services index was at 42.9 and the composite came in at 43.3.

Singapore will release August figures for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 2.5 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.0 percent.

The central bank in Taiwan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 1.125 percent.

Taiwan also will see August figures for retail sales; in July, sales were down 0.3 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide Q2 numbers for its current account; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was HKD59.8 billion.

Thailand will release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surged 40.35 percent on year, slowing from 45.95 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 13.5 percent, down from 20.27 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $0.97 billion, up from $0.18 billion a month earlier.

The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2 percent.

Finally, the in Japan are closed on Thursday for the Autumnal Equinox; they return to action on Friday.

