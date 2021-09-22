Braemar Shipping Sees Higher H1 Results, Modestly Ahead Of View; Plans Dividend; Stock Climbs

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) were gaining around 12 percent in the morning trading in London after the Shipbroker said its first-half trading has been well ahead of the same period last year.

In its trading update for the six months to August 31, the company said its recent investment in people to increase the strength and diversity of services offered to clients paying dividends. Following the upgrade to market forecasts and the adoption of a progressive dividend policy that followed its full year results announcement, the company continues to trade well and is now modestly ahead of those upgraded expectations.

The Shipbroking Division's overall revenue and profits for the period were higher than in the comparative period last year. The results were benefitted from the investment in recent years to build the Dry Cargo and Securities desks, which have both achieved a good trading performance.

The company expects the strong trading in Sale and Purchase, Dry Cargo and Securities looks set to continue in the second half of the year as the demand for dry bulk and container capacity remains high.

The forward order book has increased in the first half of the year and is expected to close the half year at $56 million, compared to the $43 million seen at the beginning of the period.

Shipbroking Division's revenue and profits for the full year are expected to exceed the previous year and meet current expectations.

The Logistics Division, Cory Brothers, had a strong first half of the year, particularly from its Freight Forwarding activities, resulting in higher revenue and profits. The Division is expected to continue trading ahead of last year and in line with expectations.

Regarding the outlook, the company said, "The Group has traded well since the beginning of the current financial year and will deliver interim results well ahead of the interim period last year and modestly ahead of the upgraded expectations."

The board expects to announce an interim dividend with the interim results for the period to August 31 which will be released in early November 2021.

In London, Braemar Shipping Services were trading at 258.90 pence, up 11.8 percent.

