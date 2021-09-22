Immunic, German University Sign License Deal To Treat Viral Infections; Terms Not Disclosed

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced Wednesday the execution of an in-license agreement with the University Medical Center Goettingen, Germany.

The deal covers the combination of DHODH inhibitors and nucleoside analogues to treat viral infections, including COVID-19 and Influenza. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

IMU-838 is an orally available, next-generation selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).

As per preclinical research, certain DHODH inhibitors, including Immunic's lead asset, IMU-838, strongly synergize with selected nucleoside analogues to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication in vitro.

The company noted that research by the University Medical Center Goettingen and other research partners revealed a profound degree of synergy in vitro when combining certain nucleoside analogues with DHODH inhibitors, including both its lead asset IMU-838 and other of preclinical molecules.

The company noted that the combination of IMU-838 and N4-Hydroxycytidine reduced SARS-CoV-2 virus levels, including the Delta Variant, down to the detection limit.

The company said the powerful reduction of virus replication in vitro was demonstrated across multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants, including alpha, beta and delta, highlighting the independence of this approach to mutant virus forms. In addition to molnupiravir, Immunic is exploring alternate nucleoside analogues, some of which have shown very promising antiviral activity in vitro.

Immunic plans to present detailed data at an upcoming scientific conference.

The company reiterated its prior guidance that phase 2 top-line data of IMU-838 in ulcerative colitis is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2022. Regarding IMU-935, data from the multiple ascending dose part of the ongoing phase 1 trial is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, with initial clinical data in psoriasis expected in the second quarter of 2022.

The phase 1 trial of IMU-935 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News