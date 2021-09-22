Italy Industrial Turnover Growth Slows In July

Italy's industrial turnover increased at a softer pace in July, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial turnover grew 0.9 percent month-on-month in July, after 3.1 percent increase in June.

Domestic turnover rose 1.7 percent in July, after a 2.2 percent gain in June. Foreign turnover declined 0.8 percent, after a 4.9 percent growth.

Turnover of capital goods and energy grew 4.8 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, intermediate goods turnover declined 1.2 percent and consumer goods turnover decreased 0.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial turnover rose 19.2 percent in July, after 30.3 percent increase in the previous month.

Domestic turnover increased 19.0 percent and foreign turnover expanded 19.2 percent in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.