Ireland Wholesale Prices Declines In August

Ireland's wholesale prices declined at a softer pace in August, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Wholesale prices decreased 1.4 percent annually in August, following a 2.1 percent decline in July.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.8 percent in August, after a 2.4 percent growth in the previous month.

Prices for export sales decreased by 0.8 percent monthly in August and fell 1.7 percent from a year ago.

Prices for home sales fell 0.1 percent on month in August and grew 2.8 percent from the previous year.

