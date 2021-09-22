South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

Ahead of the long holiday break for the Chuseok Festival, the South Korea stock market had bounced higher again - one session after snapping the four-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 40 points or 1.3 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,140-point plateau and it's looking at a higher open again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, riding a surge in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the stocks were offset by weakness from the financials and chemical companies.

For the day, the index picked up 10.42 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 3,140.51 after trading between 3,112.51 and 3,142.13. Volume was 575 million shares worth 14.6 trillion won. There were 491 decliners and 380 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.13 percent, while Hana Financial sank 0.78 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.45 percent, LG Electronics dropped 1.06 percent, SK Hynix rallied 2.88 percent, Naver rose 0.25 percent, LG Chem tanked 2.09 percent, Lotte Chemical retreated 0.94 percent, S-Oil and SK Telecom both fell 0.33 percent, POSCO shed 0.55 percent, Korea Shipbuilding plummeted 10.97 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.03 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.48 percent, Kia Motors lost 0.47 percent and KB Financial, SK Innovation and Samsung SDI were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 3.38 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 34,258.32, while the NASDAQ jumped 150.45 points or 1.02 percent to end at 14,896.85 and the S&P 500 perked 41.45 points or 0.95 percent to close at 4.395.64.

The early rally on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following the slump seen during the month of September.

Stocks held on to strong gains even as the Federal Reserve hinted tapering of its asset purchases could begin in the near future amid continued progress towards it goals of maximum employment and price stability.

During his post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank could begin tapering its asset purchases as soon as its next meeting in early November.

Crude oil prices climbed on Wednesday after data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended up $1.74 or 2.5 percent at $72.23 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com