Lithuania Industrial Production Grows In August

Lithuania's industrial production grew robustly in August, led by strong output in mining and quarrying and manufacturing sectors, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Thursday.

Industrial production grew a non-adjusted 18.1 percent year-on-year.

Mining and quarrying output increased 25.7 percent and manufacturing production rose 19.3 percent. Utilities sector output decreased 1.2 percent. Output rose 2.6 percent in the water supply and treatment-related industry.

Compared to the previous month, industrial production grew 3.5 percent in August.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 15.3 percent year-on-year and 2.8 percent from the previous month in August.

Economic News

