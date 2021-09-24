European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business confidence data from Germany is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, manufacturing confidence survey results are due from Turkey.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden publishes producer prices and household lending data.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo confidence survey results are due. The business confidence index is forecast to fall to 98.9 in September from 99.4 in August.

In the meantime, Italy's business and consumer confidence survey data is due.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to issue Distributive Trades survey data for September. The retail sales balance is seen falling to 35 percent in September from 60 percent in August.

