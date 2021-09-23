Different Types Of Cancers Spread In Different Areas Of The Brain, Reveals New Study

Researchers at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center have found out, as part of their study that the spread of cancer in the brain does not happen in a random manner, but depends on where the cancer started in the human body.

As part of the study, researchers examined the location of brain tumors created by five common types of cancer -- melanoma or skin cancer, lung, breast, renal or kidney and colorectal. The study revealed that in the case of lung and skin cancer, the metastasis will mostly be at the frontal and temporal lobes, located behind the ears. Breast, renal and colon cancers will most likely spread to the back of the brain like the cerebellum and brainstem.

Commenting on the findings, Gabriel Zada, M.D, brain and tumor neurosurgeon with Keck Medicine of USC and senior author of the study, said, "We discovered that different types of cancer are more likely to show up in specific parts of the brain once they metastasize, indicating the location of tumors follow a distinct pattern."

The findings of the research are important as they will be helpful in predicting in which part of the brain, a certain type of cancer will originate and it will also help doctors understand how the tumor will progress.

For the study, researchers collected data from patients with metastatic brain cancer who were treated using stereotactic radiosurgery or SRS. This is a minimally invasive, targeted form of radiosurgery used to cure brain tumors and other lesions. This form of radiosurgery allows surgeons to identify the type of brain tumor with utmost accuracy.

As part of the study, researchers used the SRS coordinates from 970 patients with

around 3,200 brain metastatic tumors of skin, lung, breast, kidney or colon cancers treated at Keck Medical Center of USC over a period of time. Two mathematical models to analyze the exact locations of brain metastases based on the cancer origins were devised.

One model showed that distinct regions of the brain were vulnerable to certain types of cancer while the second model studied the possibility of each cancer type spreading in certain brain regions. Both models, however, threw up the same results as to which areas of the brain were most likely to develop cancer-specific tumors.

The researchers believe the results of the study could be useful in the eventual prevention and treatment of brain tumors.

