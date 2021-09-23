GSK And King's College Team Up To Develop AI-based Cancer Treatment Methods

United Kingdom's King's College and pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) have teamed up to develop an Artificial Intelligence-based treatment for cancer by understanding how genetics have played a role in the disease. The deal is going to be for five years.



According to reports, the pharma company will have ten of its AI experts coordinate with ten oncology experts from the institution in their labs to improve clinical decision-making to improve the treatment and its outcomes.



The approach will closely observe the patients during their treatments to find out how soon a certain cell develops resistance against the treatment or recurrence in the post-treatment phase and the data will be conveyed to drug-makers to stitch a personalized treatment module. As of now, only one out of five patients respond to the new drugs that boost the immunogenic response of the body against the cancer cells.



Professor Richard Trembath, senior vice president (Health & Life Sciences) of King's and executive director of King's Health Partners, said, "The opportunity to form this exciting collaboration, that brings expertise from industry and the academic community together, offers real potential to accelerate new findings of impact for improvement in cancer care."



The research will initially focus on solid cancers and use the drugs made by GSK to note their efficacy against the cell. With the help of AI, the researchers will be able to monitor certain biomarkers or other signs that will help the doctors understand the next step of the cancer cells. The use of AI will allow the researchers to predict the next move of the cancer cells more accurately and that will benefit the patient as the chances of a relapse can be eliminated.



Meanwhile, Professor Tony Ng, head of the comprehensive cancer center at King's, added that the rate of relapse after getting cured of cancer is very high and this process will let the doctors make a "digital biological twin" of those patients where the doctors will be able to test different treatment methods for better success.



"We are linking up the patient with the twin and can immediately feedback info to the clinical trial or clinical management algorithms. The biological twin will not only tell us this person has a high risk, but also what we as oncologists do about it" added Ng.



Through AI a vast number of data can be calculated accurately and the algorithm will assist the oncologists to understand if there is a chance of cancer spreading to another part of the body and whether the cell is suppressing the immune system. The team will try to develop a "multimodal monitoring tool" over the period of time to for this exact purpose.

