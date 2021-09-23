Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release August figures for consumer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and down 0.3 percent on year, while core CPI slipped an annual 0.2 percent.

Japan also will see flash September data for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in August, their scores were 52.7, 42.9 and 45.5, respectively.

New Zealand will provide August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were worth NZ$6.16 billion and exports were at NZ$5.75 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$402 million.

Singapore will see August numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.1 percent on month and 8.8 percent on year. That follows the 2.6 percent monthly decline and the 16.3 percent yearly gain in July.

Taiwan will provide August data for export orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 20.7 percent on year - down from 21.4 percent in July.

Thailand will release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surge 40.35 percent on year, slowing from 45.95 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 13.5 percent, down from 20.27 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $0.97 billion, up from $0.18 billion a month earlier.

