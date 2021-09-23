Ford Partners With Redwood To Recycle Its EV Batteries

Ford Motor Company (F) has announced that is partnering with Redwood Material, a company that specializes in reusing scrap material from used EV batteries.



According to the agreement, Redwood will source scrap material from the battery manufacturing stations, in a bid to reduce the cost of making batteries for the electric vehicles, which is clearly the way moving forward.



Lisa Drake, Ford's chief operating officer, said, "It will help us reduce the reliance on importing a lot of the materials that we use today when we build the batteries, and then it’ll reduce the mining of raw materials, which is going to be incredibly important in the future as we start to scale. Creating this domestic supply chain is really a major step towards making electric vehicles more affordable and more accessible to everyone."



Ford has previously announced that it will go completely electric by 2030 as the future of combustion engines look more and more bleak with time. According to research conducted by LMC Automotive, the number of EVs in the US is 350,000 at this moment but it will soon rise exponentially and as much as a million annually by 2025.



The agreement will create a symbiotic relationship between Ford, SK Innovations, (Ford's battery manufacturers), and Redwood. SK Innovations will manufacture the batteries to be used in the vehicles which will be sent to Redwood after use and the company will extract the important materials like Lithium, nickel, and copper from the batteries and send them back to SK to be used in new batteries.



JB Straubel, founder and CEO of Redwood Materials said, "We're building and deploying around a little more than 2,000 batteries onto the roads in America, every single day. We need to at least be planning to figure out how we can very efficiently and sustainably recycle and disassemble a similar number of batteries."



Tracking the batteries after the car has been sold can become a daunting task as the number of cars will increase. While Ford is yet to clear its strategy on tracking the cells after the car is sold, Drake emphasized the financial benefits of the process and said, "If we can recapture that value and not have to mine again and have some domestic supply security, that's incredibly valuable for us."



Apart from Ford, Tesla also recycles 100% of its batteries while General Motors has partnered with Li-Cycle to recycle its batteries.

