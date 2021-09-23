Volvo To Stop Using Leather Completely From 2030

Swedish auto giant Volvo (VLVLY)is taking another step forward towards a more sustainable future by pledging to stop using leather altogether for their electric vehicles by 2030. The company also said that by 2025, it will use recycled and bio-based material for at least 25% of the contents of its new cars.



The leather is reported to be replaced with a material called "Nordico", which is designed and produced by the company. Nordico is made of textiles that are derived from recycled plastic PET bottles and "material from sustainable forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from the wine industry- setting a new standard for premium interior design. This material will make its debut in the next generation of Volvo models."



The company said in a statement, "Volvo Cars is taking an ethical stand for animal welfare in its fully electric cars. Starting with the new C40 Recharge, all new fully electric Volvo models will be completely leather-free."



The company also expects to go completely electric by 2030 and stop producing combustible engines.



In the statement, the global sustainability director of the company, Stuart Templar said that the move was to reduce the greenhouse gas emission from cattle farming and deforestation. The statement read, "Livestock is estimated to be responsible for around 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions from human activity, with the majority coming from cattle farming."



The carmakers will also have an optional wool blend "from suppliers that are certified to source responsibly, as the company looks to ensure full traceability and animal welfare in its wool supply chain."



Templar added, "Responsible sourcing is an important part of that work, including respect for animal welfare. Going leather-free inside our pure electric cars is a good next step towards addressing this issue."



The move away from leather material started in 2019 when Tesla launched their Model 3, which was "leather-free". Apart from Tesla, Porsche's Taycan EV also comes with a leather-free interior option.

