New Zealand Has NZ$2.144 Billion Trade Shortfall In August

New Zealand posted a record monthly merchandise trade deficit of NZ$2.144 billion in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That follows the upwardly revised NZ$397 million shortfall in July (originally -NZ$402 million).

Imports were worth NZ$6.49 billion following the upwardly revised NZ$6.17 billion in the previous month (originally MZ$6.16 billion).

Exports came in at NZ$4.35 billion, down sharply from the upwardly revised NZ$5.77 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$5.75 billion).

The annual goods trade balance was a deficit of NZ$2.9 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.