Japan Overall Inflation Sinks 0.4% On Year In August

Overall inflation in Japan was down 0.4 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday - shy of expectations for -0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the July reading.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food costs, was unchanged on year. That matched forecasts following the 0.2 percent annual decline in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent and core CPI eased 0.1 percent.

Economic News

